Jamie Lee Curtis told the world Sunday night that Colin Farrell gave her the COVID virus at the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

The disclosure came as Curtis announced the Penguin star was the winner of the SAG Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama.

Curtis referred to Farrell as the "man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes."

As Farrell took the stage to accept his prize, he hugged Curtis, who was laughing.

"Guilty as charged," he quipped. "But Brendan Gleeson [expletive] gave it to me, so I was just spreading the love."

Farrell and his fellow Irish actor Gleeson co-starred in the films In Bruges (2008) and The Banshees of Inisherin (2022).