Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023.The 30-year-old singer announced the Gloria tour, a new North American tour, on Thursday.The Gloria tour kicks off July 25 in Miami, Fla., and ends Sept. 14 in Mexico City, Mexico. The tour will feature Jessie Reyez as a special guest.Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for American Express card members to begin Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. and fan pre-sales to start Jan. 11 at 9 a.m."This is going to be so special, it's been too long sailors!! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together," Smith wrote on Instagram.The Gloria tour is in support of Smith's forthcoming fourth studio album of the same name. The album features the singles "Love Me More," "Unholy" and 11 other songs.Smith will release Gloria on Jan. 27.Here's the full list of dates for the Gloria tour:July 25 - Miami, Fla., at FTX ArenaJuly 26 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway CenterJuly 28 - Duluth, Ga., at Gas South ArenaJuly 29 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone ArenaAug. 1 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC ArenaAug. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa., Wells Fargo CenterAug. 4 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One ArenaAug. 5 - Boston, Mass., at TD GardenAug. 8 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square GardenAug. 11 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank ArenaAug. 12 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell CentreAug. 15 - Chicago, Ill., at United CenterAug. 16 - Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterAug. 18 - Denver, Colo., at Ball ArenaAug. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home ArenaAug. 22 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers ArenaAug. 23 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge ArenaAug. 25 - Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial ColiseumAug. 27 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland ArenaAug. 28 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase CenterAug. 31 - Inglewood, Calif., at Kia ForumSept. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint CenterSept. 5 - Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterSept. 7 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies ArenaSept. 8 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterSept. 12 - Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena MonterreySept. 14 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio de los Deportes