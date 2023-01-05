The Recording Academy has announced the recipients for its 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The organization said in a press release Thursday that Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick "The Ruler," The Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart will receive awards this year.

The artists will be honored at the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony ahead of the Grammy Awards. The ceremony will be held Feb. 4 at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, with the Grammys to take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena.

In addition, Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis and Jim Stewart will receive Trustee Awards, while the Audio Engineering Society (AES) and Dr. Andy Hildebrand will be honored with Technical Grammy Awards.

"The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. "Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry -- from technical to creative achievements -- representing the breadth of music's diverse community. We're excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world."

The Best Song for Social Change honoree will be announced at a later date.