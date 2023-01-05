'Jung_E' trailer: Kim Hyun-joo plays 'A.I. combat warrior'
UPI News Service, 01/05/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Jung_E.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the South Korean sci-fi film Thursday.
Jung_E is written and directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. The film takes place in "a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, where an A.I. lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier -- her mother."
The trailer introduces Kim Hyun-joo as Jung_E, the "A.I. combat warrior." Late actress Kang Soo-yeon plays Seohyun, a researcher and Jung_E's daughter.
Ryu Kyung-soo also stars.
Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film in December.
Kim and Ryu previously collaborated with Yeon on his Netflix series Hellbound.
