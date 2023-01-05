Shania Twain is back with new music.

The 57-year-old country music singer released a single and dance video for the song "Giddy Up!" on Thursday.

The "Giddy Up!" video shows people starting dance parties in a restaurant, a grocery store and other locations. Twain plays an auto mechanic who can't stop her workers from dancing.

"Giddy Up!" is meant to channel Twain's "Let's go girls!" catchphrase from her 1999 hit song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

"'Let's go girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!,'" the singer said in a statement. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.' I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy Up!' is a way to call to the audience and say 'Let's get ready for some fun!'"

"Giddy Up!" appears on Twain's forthcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me. The album also features the single "Waking Up Dreaming" and 10 other songs.

Twain will release Queen of Me on Feb. 3. She will promote the album with a new tour that begins April 28 in Spokane, Wash.