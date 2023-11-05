The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is mulling what Hollywood's studios and streamers have reportedly categorized as their "last, best and final offer," according to multiple media outlets.

"We received an offer today from the AMPTP, which they characterized as their 'last, best, and final offer,'" the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Commitee said in a statement Saturday.

"We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals."

Most Hollywood productions have been shut down since May when the Writers Guild of America went out on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA followed in July and, although the writers went back to work in early October, the actors are still on the picket lines.

The deal proposed to SAG-AFTRA on Saturday includes pay increases, residual bonuses for high-performing streaming shows and protections regarding artificial intelligence.