Horror movie Five Nights at Freddy's is the No. 1 movie in North American theaters for a second weekend, earning an additional $19.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is also currently streaming on Peacock.

Coming in at No. 2 at cinemas is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour with $13.5 million, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon at No. 3 with $7 million, Priscilla at No. 4 with $5.1 million and Radical at No. 5 with $2.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Exorcist: Believer at No. 6 with $2.2 million, After Death at No. 7 with $2 million, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie at No. 8 with $1.98 million, What Happens Later at No. 9 with $1.6 million and Freelance at No. 10 with $1.2 million.