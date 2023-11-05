Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together, according to multiple media reports.

NBC News, People.com and UsMagazine.com cited unnamed sources as confirming the boy's birth in reports Saturday.

Neither Kardashian nor Barker have publicly commented on the news.

Kardashian, 44, underwent emergency fetal surgery two months ago, prompting Barker, 47, to temporarily leave his concert tour to be by his side.

Kardashian announced she was pregnant by holding up a sign at one of Barker's shows in June.

The child's exact birthdate and name have not been reported, although Barker has said in the past he would like to call the boy Rocky 13 after one of his favorite movies and guitarist Rocky George, "as well as the greatest number of all time."

The couple married last year.

Kardashian is also the mother of Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick.

