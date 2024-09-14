Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Post Malone 's F-1 Trillion, followed by Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Tortured Poets' Department at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 6. LE SSERAFIM's Crazy at No. 7, Zach Bryan's Great American Bar Scene at No. 8, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 9 and Destroy Lonely's Love Lasts Forever at No. 10.