Sabrina Carpenter announced additional tour dates for her Short n' Sweet tour Thursday. She will return to the United States from Oct. 23 to Nov. 23.

Carpenter sold out her 33-stop tour last year as she promoted her latest album. She released a Deluxe Edition of the album this month.

Short n' Sweet, which is sold out in Europe, begins March 3 in Dublin.

Complete North American 2025 dates include PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 and 25; Madison Square Garden in New York City on Oct. 29 and 31 and Nov. 1; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 4 and 5; Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Nov. 10 and-11; and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 22 and 23.

Carpenter also had a Christmas special in December and performed with Paul Simon at the opening of Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special this month.