Focus Features released the second trailer for The Ballad of Wallis Island on Thursday. The film opens March 28.

Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan play Herb McGwyer and Nell Mortimer, a folk duo who previously broke up. Lottery winner Charles (Tim Key), hires them to reunite for a gig on his private island just for him.

The trailer shows some of the humor the musicians experience on the island. Herb falls in the water trying to dock and has a comical game of tennis with Charles, while Nell struggles to explain to shopkeeper Amanda (Sian Clifford) what a Reese's peanut butter cup is.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and plays again at SXSW in March. Key and Basden wrote the film.

Basden is a recording artist and wrote the songs McGwyer and Mortimer play in the film. James Griffith directs.