Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie are teasing new solo music.

Thai singer Lisa, 27, released a short clip previewing a music video for "FUTW" on Thursday.

"Take a look for yourselves," a voice says as the 20-second teaser begins.

An apparent warden unlocks an envelope-sized opening in a jail cell door. Viewers peer through the slat and see Lisa slumped in what appears to be solitary confinement.

Lisa, who portrays Mook in Season 3 of White Lotus, released "Born Again," with Doja Cat and RAYE, earlier this month. The track will appear on her upcoming album, Alter Ego, out Friday.

South Korean singer Jennie, 29, meanwhile released her official album sampler Tuesday ahead of her upcoming solo album, Ruby, which arrives March 7.

She has previously released music videos to accompany "Mantra," "Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike and "Extral" with Doechii. All tracks are set to appear on Ruby.

On her sampler, Jennie teased "Jane" with FKJ, "Love Hangover" with Fike, "Handlebars" with Dua Lipa, "Filter," "Zen," "Starlight," "F.T.S." and "Like Jennie."

The K-pop group Blackpink, which also consists of Rose and Jisoo, is to begin a world tour this year.