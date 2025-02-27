HBO announced the start of production on Lanterns on Thursday. Lanterns is filming on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

Based on the Green Lantern comic books, Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan, training John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as the new Lantern.

Though the Green Lanterns are intergalactic agents, the duo investigate a murder on Earth in the series.

Lanterns was originally announced as a Max streaming series. It also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan and Ulrich Thomsen.

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King wrote the pilot. James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Greeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov are lined up to direct the eight episodes.

Showrunner Mundy said in a statement, "The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material."