Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new album and music video.

The "Espresso" singer, 26, released the album Man's Best Friend Friday, as well as a music video for the second track, "Tears," starring actor Colman Domingo

The music video opens after an apparent car wreck.

Carpenter awakens in a countryside landscape and walks to an old home. Inside, a piano plays by itself and Domingo appears in drag.

At the end of the video, Carpenter kills her lover with her high heel after he shows up at the house alive.

"Someone has to die every video," she tells him, referencing her previous music videos.

"It's a real party for heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment! It's laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart," Carpenter wrote in an Instagram post announcing her new album's arrival. "It's wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25-year-old."

"P.S. I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! This is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album! Glass of white wine / go-go juice optional," she added.

In addition to "Tears" and the previously released song "Manchild," Man's Best Friend also incudes "My Man on Willpower," "Sugar Talking," "We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night," "Nobody's Son," "Never Getting Laid," "When Did You Get Hot?" "Go Go Juice," "Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry," "House Tour" and "Goodbye."

Her album Short n' Sweet arrived in August of 2024.