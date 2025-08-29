Carin Leon and Kacey Musgraves are collaborating on new music.

The duo released the single "Lost in Translation" on Friday.

"Never been to this town, or this bar, before," Musgraves sings. "Now you're saying something that I don't understand and we should talk with our hands."

Leon also sings in Spanish on the track.

"Let's get lost in translation," Musgraves wrote in a post promoting the song.

"Brace yourselves," Leon wrote in his promotional post. "This is just getting started."

Earlier this year, Leon won five Premio Lo Nuestro awards.