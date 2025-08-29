Lady Gaga is set to release a new song, called "The Dead Dance," for Part 2 of Wednesday's sophomore season.

The Grammy-winning singer, 39, shared the news during the Graveyard Gala on Thursday, an event celebrating the show's newest chapter.

The series follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she solves mysteries at her school Nevermore Academy. Season 2, Part 2 arrives Sept. 3.

Lady Gaga portrays a professor at Nevermore in Season 2, a character known as Rosaline Rotwood.

"She's one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they're meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience," said Ortega, who also attended the Graveyard Gala.

Ortega wore a long gray dress to the event, while Lady Gaga wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a large hat.

Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luiz Guzman and Isaac Ordonez also star.