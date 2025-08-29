MTV has announced the nominees for two social categories at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards -- Best Group and Song of the Summer.

The Best Group nominees include K-pop stars Aespa, Blackpink, Seventeen and Stray Kids.

All Time Low, Backstreet Boys, Coldplay, Evanescence, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Katseye, My Chemical Romance, The Marias and Twenty One Pilots are also nominated.

Fuerza Regida is a first-time VMAs nominee.

Voting for Best Group begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. EDT on MTV's official Instagram Stories and runs until Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.

The Song of the Summer nominees are:

Addison Rae, "Headphones On"

Alex Warren, "Ordinary"

Benson Boone, "Mystical Magical"

BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman, "All the Way"

Chappell Roan, "The Subway"

Demi Lovato, "Fast"

Doja Cat, "Jealous Type"

Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna & Rae Ami, "Golden"

Jessie Murph, "Blue Strips"

Justin Bieber, "Daisies"

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea, "Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)"

Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae, "What I Want"

Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County, "Love Me Not"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Manchild"

Sombr, "12 to 12"

Tate McRae, "Just Keep Watching"

Rae and Huntr/x are first-time nominees.

Voting for Song of the Summer begins Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. EDT and ends Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place Sept. 7 at UBS Arena in New York. The show airs at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and MTV, and will also stream on Paramount+.