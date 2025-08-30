Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Writer Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1797-- Actor Fred MacMurray in 1908-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 95)-- Astronaut Jack Swigert in 1931-- Musician John Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1935-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 86)-- Olympic skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 82)-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 82)-- Actor John Kani in 1943 (age 82)-- Writer Molly Ivins in 1944-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 77)-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 74)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 72)-- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 1954 (age 71)-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 59)-- Musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 53)-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 52)-- Musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) in 1974 (age 51)-- Musician Matt Taul (Tantric\/Days of the New) in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Marin Ireland in 1979 (age 46)-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 41)-- Musician David Hidalgo Jr. (Social Distortion) in 1984 (age 41)-- Musician Ryan Ross (Panic! At the Disco) in 1986 (age 39)-- Musician Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 36)-- Actor Jessica Henwick in 1992 (age 33)-- Actor\/musician Trevor Jackson in 1996 (age 29)-- Actor Yasmin Finney in 2003 (age 22)