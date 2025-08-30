Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Writer Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1797

-- Actor Fred MacMurray in 1908

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918

-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 95)

-- Astronaut Jack Swigert in 1931

-- Musician John Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1935

-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 86)

-- Olympic skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 82)

-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor John Kani in 1943 (age 82)

-- Writer Molly Ivins in 1944

-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946

-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 74)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 72)

-- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 53)

-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Matt Taul (Tantric/Days of the New) in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Marin Ireland in 1979 (age 46)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician David Hidalgo Jr. (Social Distortion) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Ryan Ross (Panic! At the Disco) in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Jessica Henwick in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor/musician Trevor Jackson in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Yasmin Finney in 2003 (age 22)