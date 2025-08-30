Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 08/30/2025
Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Conan Gray's Wishbone at No. 3, Gunna's The Last Wun at No. 4 and Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 6, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Justin Bieber's Swag at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 10.
