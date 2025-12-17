Disney+ announced a new Muppet Show special on Wednesday. They also announced Sabrina Carpenter as a special guest star on the Feb. 4 special.

A teaser shows Kermit the Frog's green felt arm flipping a lever in the Muppets' studio. The lights come back on as the instrumental melody of the song "Rainbow Connection" plays.

Alex Timbers directs. Timbers, Carpenter, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are among executive producers. Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will perform Muppet characters.

Nicholas Stoller directed two Muppet movies in 2011 and 2014, the first co-written and starring Jason Segal. The Muppets also launched an ABC series and Disney+ series Muppets Now and Muppets Mayhem since then, and the special Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The Muppet Show ran from 1976 - 1981 and featured celebrity guests like Sylvester Stallone and Rita Moreno. Muppets Tonight also ran from 1996 - 1998.