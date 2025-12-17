Annie Lennox is performing "The Skye Boat Song" in the introduction to Outlander's final episodes.

Starz released the latest opening for the time-travel romance series on Instagram Wednesday, which shows snippets of characters playing chess, holding hands and riding horses.

"I've loved and sung 'The Skye Boat Song' since I was a girl growing up in Aberdeen. It represents such an iconic part of Scottish culture and history and it's a real honor to have been asked to record it for Outlander's final season," Lennox said in a statement.

The Season 7 introduction had been recorded by the late singer Sinead O'Connor.

"I was delighted that Annie recognized the depth of the series' narrative and channeled that into her heartfelt performance," composer Bear McCreary. "The score for Season 8 is the culmination of more than a decade of work, and I am excited for fans to experience the final season, our new main title and other musical surprises ahead."

The upcoming season will see Caitriona Balfe 's Claire and Sam Heughan 's Jamie navigating life at Fraser's Ridge.

"While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside," an official synopsis reads.

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart and Izzy Meikle-Small also star.

Season 8 arrives March 6.