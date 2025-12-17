Buck Rogers in the 25th Century star Gil Gerard died Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported. He was 82.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, Janet Gerard, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post.

"Early this morning Gil, my soulmate, lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days," she said. "No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have never been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."

In addition to Buck Rogers, Gerard's credits include Hooch, Help Wanted: Male, Days of Our Lives, The Nice Guys and Sidekicks.

Prior to his death, Gerard had asked Janet to share a final Facebook post to his page.

"My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I've had, the people I've met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying," he said. "...It's been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don't waste your time on anything that doesn't thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos."