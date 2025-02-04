Sabrina Carpenter announced Tuesday that she will release a deluxe edition of her latest album, Short n' Sweet, on Feb. 14. The deluxe edition will include five new tracks.

One of those tracks is a duet edition of her hit single "Please Please Please" with country superstar Dolly Parton . The other four are new songs "15 Minutes," "Couldn't Make It Any Harder," "Busy Woman" and "Bad Reviews."

Carpenter won two Grammys on Sunday Night for Best Pop Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Solo Performance for the single "Espresso" out of six total nominations.

She toured with the album last fall. She released the Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter in December and earned more than 15 million views on her TikTok videos according to the social media platform.

Parton is preparing the Broadway musical Dolly: An Original Musical, which will premiere first in Nashville. She won the PEACE Through Music Award last year.