Season 2 of One Piece has finished filming, and Netflix celebrated the milestone by releasing a new cast photograph.

The image features Taz Skylar (Sanji), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Inaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami) and Jacob Romero (Usopp) standing on a what appears to be an empty city street.

Only Godoy smiles, arms spread wide. His character, Luffy, is determined to become "King of the Pirates" by finding the treasure described as One Piece.

The series is based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series that began in 1997, which has since sparked an anime series and 15 movies.

"Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching," a social media post reads. "Destiny awaits, are you ready to answer the call?"

A premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been shared.