Netflix is previewing Plankton: The Movie, the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff that starts streaming March 7.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I've always dreamed of taking over the world," says Plankton in the trailer.

His ambitions have not panned out, however, and his shortcomings -- as both a villain and a husband -- inspire his wife, the computer named Karen, to take off and attempt world domination on her own.

"World domination? That's my thing!" he says as Karen announces her evil plans.

SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy want to save Bikini Bottom, while Plankton wants to set things right with Karen, so they join forces to restore order.

"Now, before Plankton can take over the world, he's going to have to save it," an official synopsis reads.

The film is inspired by Nickelodeon's 1999 animated series, and follows Netflix's Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, which premiered in July.