The 67th annual Grammy Awards drew an audience of more than 15 million and raised nearly $9 million to support relief efforts following the Los Angeles wildfires that swept through the region in January.

The ceremony, which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ Sunday, attracted some 15.4 million viewers, a press release states.

Comedian and author Trevor Noah sought donations as he hosted the event.

The show also honored those who were impacted by the fires.

"The upcoming Grammy Awards won't just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year. They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. previously said.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares funneled more than $24 million toward "charitable activities" over the weekend, according to the press release.

Beyonce's first country music album, Cowboy Carter, won her Album of the Year at the Grammys, while Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" earned him Record of the Year.