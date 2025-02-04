Another Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and and Anna Kendrick, will make its debut March 7, opening the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, a thriller starring Lively as Emily and Kendrick as Stephanie. In the original movie, Emily asks Stephanie to watch her son before disappearing.

The pair reprise their roles in the sequel.

"Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson are back for even more glamour, murder and betrayal as they head to Italy for Emily's surprise wedding," an official synopsis reads.

Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney join Lively and and Kendrick in the movie.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy," said director Paul Feig , per Deadline. "And I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I've avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit."

The SXSW Film & TV Festival will feature dozens of other screenings, including the Apple TV+ series The Studio as the opening night TV premiere. The show stars Seth Rogen, who also serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer.