"I couldn't be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy," said director Paul Feig, per Deadline. "And I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I've avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit."
The SXSW Film & TV Festival will feature dozens of other screenings, including the Apple TV+ series The Studio as the opening night TV premiere. The show stars Seth Rogen, who also serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer.
