Marvel Studios celebrated the release of the first Fantastic Four: The First Steps teaser trailer with an event Tuesday at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The countdown began on YouTube about an hour prior to the "launch" in Huntsville, Ala., which was hosted by Angelique Roche.

Viewers saw various images from the museum during the "Future Foundation Live Broadcast," as they awaited the trailer's premiere.

"We are here live at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, preparing to launch, that's right, the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps," Roche said, surrounded by fans, as the event began.

Cast members Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing) and Joseph Quinn (Human Torch) then joined Roche on the stage.

"You can't really manufacture chemistry between people," said Kirby, 36, of her co-stars. "And you can try and you can act it, but we didn't have to. I mean from the minute we all met, it felt like a family, and that was everything."

Pascal, 49, echoed that sentiment.

"I haven't had an experience in a cast as intimately as this one where it felt like a family," the Gladiator II actor said.

He said that he felt anxious "saying goodbye to them each day, wondering when will I see them next."

That trailer emphasized the close-knit feelings the cast had expressed.

"Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family," Kirby's character says.

First Steps opens in theaters July 25. The film is the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series; the original 2005 adaptation starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis, while a 2015 reboot featured Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.