Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and other cast members appeared at the New York premiere of Netflix's Kinda Pregnant, which lands on the streamer Wednesday.

Schumer, 43, arrived in a pale pink chiffon gown with a cape and a beaded, rose-gold belt.

The actress and comedian, well-known for such Netflix specials as Emergency Contact (2023) and films like Trainwreck (2015), portrays Lainy in Kinda Pregnant.

When Lainy learns her best friend (Jillian Bell) is expecting a baby, she gets jealous and fakes a pregnancy in response, an official synopsis says.

The character wears a plastic "baby bump," enjoying the attention that accompanies her "pregnancy."

The trailer shows Schumer on an apparent date with Josh ( Will Forte ), who believes she is a mom-to-be.

"I've always known I want a family. Have you ever dated a pregnant woman?" she asks.

"You're the least pregnant person I've ever dated," he jokes.

Forte, 54, who is set to star in Netflix's The Four Seasons, attended the premiere in an olive green suit and tie over a pale blue shirt.

Bell wore a blue silky dress with a large blue and green collar, and an image of a baby on the front.

"Yes she wore a dress with a baby on it," Bell wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph. "My favorite moment was when I walked by an old man on the street who yelled out, 'Wow! Why do you look like an alien?'"

Director Tyler Spindel, Producer Adam Sandler, and cast members Lizze Broadway, Alex Moffat, Urzila Carlson, Brianne Howey, Joel David Moore were among the other celebrities who attended the premiere.

Kinda Pregnant shows what happens as Lainy's lie takes on a life of its own.

"Everybody has their own journey with deciding whether or not to become a parent, or fertility, or infertility, and I thought that this was a really great way to explore that," Schumer told Entertainment Weekly in December.