Former Drake & Josh actor Josh Peck is going to be a dad of three.

Peck, 38, shared the news Monday that he and his wife, Paige O'Brien Peck, are expecting their third child.

"I finally get a minivan," he wrote on Instagram, with a hashtag and the number 3.

His post includes a black-and-white mirror selfie of himself and Paige, with his hand resting on Paige's baby bump.

Baby number three follows 6-year-old son Max and 2-year-old son Shai.

Peck, who played Josh Nichols on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, subsequently starred in Grandfathered and Oppenheimer. More recently, he hosted Roku Channel's Best Bite Wins.