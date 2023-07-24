The surviving former members of the British pop group S Club 7 have reunited to record a news song under the name of S Club.

"These are the Days" is set for release on Wednesday.

Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Rachel Stevens performed the track, which was penned by Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel.

It pays tribute to Paul Cattermole, who died in April of heart issues. He was 46.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the musicians tweeted at the time.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Hannah Spearritt, Cattermole's former girlfriend, has since left the group and is writing a memoir about her experiences with it.

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 and went on to record the hits "Bring It All Back," "Never Had a Dream Come True," "Don't Stop Movin" and "Have You Ever."

A sold-out, 15-date U.K. arena tour is planned for the fall to mark its 25th anniversary.