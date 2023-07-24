Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has shared on Instagram a short video of her cradling her infant son Wren, who looks up at her and smiles.

"FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile," Teigen captioned Sunday night's clip.

Tiegen and her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, welcomed the child via surrogate on June 19.

Teigen and Legend are also the parents of daughter Luna Simone, 7; son Miles Theodore, 4; and daughter Esti Maxine, 5 months.

The couple experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020 with their son Jack.