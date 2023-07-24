Billie Eilish mourns death of dog Pepper: 'My lifelong best friend'
UPI News Service, 07/24/2023
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is mourning the death of her dog Pepper.
"My life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl. you made it 15 years you [expletive] beast. :') i love you. rest easy mama, i'll miss you forever. this is a really hard day," the 21-year-old music artist captioned a photo of her snuggling her dog Sunday.
Other pictures in the gallery showed Pepper being loved by Eilish, her 25-year-old brother Finneas and their parents through the years.
The post has gotten nearly 6 million "likes."
Demi Lovato and Karissa Lopez both commented, "I'm so sorry."
