Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to explain why his third Deadpool movie was dedicated to his co-star and friend Rob Delaney's late 2-year-old son.

Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (nee Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle -- showing it can be chic AND practical. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being. There's more to @robdelaney than some realize. He's one of the most subversively funny people I know," Reynolds wrote on Instagram Monday.

"He's a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, 'For Henry Delaney.' Henry was Rob's son," Reynolds added. "And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2. I've always kicked my own ass because I didn't place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2. If there's a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry's name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen."

Reynolds went on to mention in the post -- which has already gotten about 1.3 million "likes" -- that Delaney documents his love and grief over losing his son in the memoir, A Heart That Works.

Delaney and his wife, Leah, also have three other sons. The actor can also now be seen in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey.