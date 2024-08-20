Former child star Lindsay Lohan posted an emotional message on Instagram Monday, celebrating the filming of her upcoming comedy, Freakier Friday.

"It's our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full. It's been such a great time making this film," Lohan wrote.

"The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!" she added. "I'm so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart! It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!"

The film is the sequel to the 2003 comedy, Freaky Friday, in which Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis played Anna and Tess Coleman, a teen daughter and mother, who temporarily swap bodies.

Both movies co-star Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Freakier Friday will be released in 2025. The Mean Girls and Parent Trap alum most recently was seen in Netflix rom-coms Irish Wish and Falling For Christmas.

Lohan, 38, is married to financier Bader Shammas. They have a 1-year-old son and live in Dubai.