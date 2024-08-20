The Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte has been canceled by Disney+ after one season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stenberg played twins Osha and Mae in the eight-episode series streamed earlier in the summer.

It was a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the sci-fi franchise's High Republic era as the villainous Sith were on the rise about 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

"It takes a village to build a character, let alone twins :) now that all of our show is out I have to thank the beautiful people who became my family on this show. starting with @kellina___ and @cassiejocraig, the best damn stuntwomen in the game, who guided me lovingly and with patience as I grew into a stunt actor, shaped and molded Osha and Mae alongside me with such finesse, and busted their asses to deliver incredible stunt work day in and out," Stenberg wrote on Instagram in July.

"I love you my dear sisters, and miss wearing our bunny hats in bed after getting our asses kicked all day."