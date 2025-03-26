Falling Forward Films and Ascending Media Group released the trailer for Rust on Wednesday. The film opens in theater and video-on-demand May 2.

Production on Rust stopped in 2021 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a bullet discharged from a gun. Director Joel Souza was also wounded.

Rust star Alec Baldwin faced manslaughter charges for accidentally firing what was supposed to be an unloaded prop gun. They were ultimately dismissed.

Baldwin plays a western outlaw who breaks his grandson (Patrick Scott McDermott) out of jail. The trailer shows a series of western standoffs and gunfights.

Rust resumed production in 2023. Souza confirmed to NPR that the film's original producers would not profit from the film.

Furthermore, Hutchins' husband, Matt, became an executive producer. Their family will be entitled to profits, though her parents still opposed completing the film.

Films like 1994's The Crow were completed after star Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun during production, and 2015's Furious 7 when Paul Walker died in an automobile accident unrelated to the film.

The 2014 production Midnight Rider resulted in the death of camera assistant Sarah Jones. That film was never completed.