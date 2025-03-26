Lady Gaga is going on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pop star announced Wednesday that she will kick off The Mayhem Ball world tour beginning July 16 in Las Vegas. The tour will include stops in Seattle, New York, Miami and Chicago, and will wind down in Paris in November.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," the singer, 38, wrote in a social media post announcing the tour.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums -- and honestly, I can't wait," she continued. "This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it. The Mayhem Ball tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters."

Mayhem, which arrived March 7, was Gaga's first album in five years, and The Mayhem Ball is her first tour since The Chromatica Ball in 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning April 3, but fans have until March 30 sign up to receive a link for presale registration.