FKA twigs is postponing shows on the North American leg of her Eusexua tour, which had been set to kick off Wednesday in Chicago.

The 37-year-old British singer and actress said in a video on social media that she and her team failed to secure a visa in time.

"So, today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the U.S.A. and perform," FKA twigs explained. "So that means that by no choice of my own, I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago and Toronto shows."

In addition to her Chicago concert Wednesday, the star had been slated to perform Sunday in Toronto and April 3 in New York. She also has a San Francisco show scheduled April 19 but did not mention that performance in her video.

"I don't take this lightly. I'm completely devastated to be honest with you and completely heartbroken," she said, adding that the United States is a "home away from home" for her.

In the video, FKA Twigs appears to be sitting on a tile floor in the corner.

She said will relay information about the rescheduled shows soon.

"I can't wait to bring Eusexua to you. It's truly been one of the greatest achievements of my life. It's been this amazing, incredible, spiritual, enlightening whirlwind and all I want is to be with you and be performing with you."

She released the 11-track album of the same name in January, describing the project as her "opus" that "truly feels like a pin at the center of the core of my artist."