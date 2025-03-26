Apple TV+ is sharing first-look photos and an April 25 release date for Season 2 of WondLa, the animated adaption of Tony DiTerlizzi's book series.

In one image released Wednesday, viewers see Eva, who is voiced by Jeanine Mason, as she walks through a lush landscape. In Season 1, Eva leaves the underground bunker where she was raised by a robot ( Teri Hatcher ), when it is attacked on her 16th birthday.

"The planet is inhabited by aliens, covered with otherworldly fauna, and there are not other humans to be found," an official description reads. "In fact, it's no longer called Earth -- it's called Orbona."

She encounters a "waterbear" (Brad Garrett) and an alien (Gary Anthony Williams) and together they set out to find other humans.

"Picking up from Season 1's shocking cliff-hanger, Eva is drawn toward the promise of home -- but new discoveries only lead to more unanswered questions," a synopsis states. "As she searches for the truth, Eva finds herself pursued by a relentless force that believes she holds the key to something far greater than she ever imagined."

John Kim and Ana Villafane will join the voice cast for the sophomore season. Showrunner Bobs Gannaway and DiTerlizzi are among the show's executive producers.