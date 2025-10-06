Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will commemorate "fifty something" years of Rush music, and pay tribute to the band's late drummer and song writer Neil Peart, with a tour.

Fifty Something kicks off June 7 with a pair of shows in Los Angeles, and includes stops in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York and Toronto before winding down in Cleveland in September.

Each performance will feature two sets.

"It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," Lee said in a statement. "A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some soul searching and come to the decision that we ... miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of fifty something years of Rush music."

Anika Nilles will join the duo on drums.

"We could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role," Lee continued. "Before we h it the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps."