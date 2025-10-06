Cyndi Lauper is going to Las Vegas.

The "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer announced her first residency in the city on Monday.

The shows will take place at the Caesars Palace Colosseum beginning April 24, and concluding May 2.

"Vegas will become 'Cyn City' next spring, when I bring my Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed my farewell tour to celebrate one last time," she said in an Instagram post about the event.

Tickets become available Friday, Lauper said.

The music artist is due for her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles Nov. 8, a press release states.