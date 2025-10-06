Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning are set to star in Discretion, a legal thriller series from A24.

Filming is slated to begin next year, and the show will ultimately arrive on Paramount+, a press release states.

Fanning portrays Lenny, who is working at a Dallas law firm when she "uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth," according to an official synopsis.

"When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm's most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman) -- upending their mentor-protege dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?," the description continues.

The eight-episode show takes its inspiration from a short story by Chandler Baker.