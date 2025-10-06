Tracy Morgan is returning to television for the comedy series Crutch, Paramount+ announced Monday.

The eight-episode show is set to arrive on the streamer Nov. 3, a press release states.

The series follows Morgan's Francois "Frank" Crutchfield, also known as Crutch, as he navigates living with his "highbrow son and free-spirited daughter" following their return to his Harlem home.

"Money can't buy you happiness, but it can get you so close, you won't even know the difference," Crutch tells his son after he turns down a lucrative job opportunity in the preview, released Monday.

Morgan will also play the character in an episode of The Neighborhood, the press release continues.

Jermaine Fowler , Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul and

Finn Maloney also star.

Crutch marks Morgan's first starring role since The Last O.G.