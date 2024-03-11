World of Wonder announced Monday that Michelle Visage will host Season 4 of Drag Race Down Under. The season will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and New Zealand, and on Stan in Australia later this year.

World of Wonder confirms RuPaul gave his blessing for Visage to take over as host. RuPaul will remain an executive producer.

Visage has executive produced and judged not only Down Under but the original Drag Race and several international spinoffs as well as the drag singing competition Queen of the Universe.

"The color, humor and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart," Visage said in a statement. "I'm ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through."

Rhys Nicholson returns as judge. Previous Drag Race Down Under queens will join Nicholson as judges and mentors.

Drag Race Season 16 currently airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.