Universal Pictures released a clip from Monkey Man on Monday. The film opens April 5 in theaters.

Dev Patel stars as an underground fighter and vigilante. Patel also directed the film and cowrote it with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

The clip shows Patel take on multiple attackers in a kitchen. He uses kitchen utensils as weapons and slams opponents into glass doors.

Monkeypaw's Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld produce with Thunder Road Films' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, producers of the John Wick series and Silent Night.

Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande also star.

Patel made his acting debut in the British series Skins and film debut in Slumdog Millionaire.