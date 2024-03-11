Cringey prom-posal previews 'Prom Dates' Hulu movie
UPI News Service, 03/11/2024
Hulu released a first look clip from the original film Prom Dates on Monday. The film premieres May 3 for high school prom season.
In the clip, Greg (Kenny Ridwan) makes an embarrassing prom-posal to Hannah (Julia Lester). Changing the Harry Belafonte classic "Day O" to "Night O," Greg sings his proposal to Hannah with five backup dancers in banana costumes.
Hannah and her friend Jess (Antonia Gentry) cringe in their seats. The clip does not reveal whether Hannah accepts Greg's invitation.
"Day O" was famously used in Beetlejuice when the ghosts possess their unwanted guests and make them dance. The stage musical of Beetlejuice also incorporates the Belafonte song.
