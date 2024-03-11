The CW and Roku Channel announced production of Good Cop/Bad Cop on Monday. The series, starring Leighton Meester, will be on The CW next year and stream on Roku Channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meester and Luke Cook play sibling detectives in the Pacific Northwest. Their father (Clancy Brown) is the chief. Expect an ensemble cast playing the local residents of the town.

The show will not film in the United States, though. Instead, Good Cop/Bad Cop will film eight episodes in Queensland, Australia. Stan is co-producing and will stream the show in Australia.

Meester starred on Gossip Girl on The CW.

Joe Quaintance created the show and executive produces with Jeff Wachtel.