RuPaul's Drag Race UK has crowned its Season 5 winner.

Ginger Johnson, a 34-year-old drag performer from County Durham, emerged victorious in the season finale Thursday.

Johnson competed in the finale with Michael Marouli, who ended as runner-up, and Tomara Thomas, who came in third place.

The contestants were tasked with recording their own verse and starring in a music video set to host and franchise creator RuPaul's song "Spotlight."

After their performance of "Spotlight," the finalists walked in a final runway with the theme "Dripping in Jewels. Finale Eleganza!"

Thomas was eliminated, leaving Johnson and Marouli to compete in a lip sync challenge to "A Little Respect" by Erasure. Johnson was named the winner and received the coveted crown and scepter.

"Thank you for everything. I've had the time of my life and I'm not only leaving here with this shiny little stick but with the most amazing crowd of sisters I could ever dream of," the performer said.

"I'm not often lost for words but I am astounded. There is nothing bigger than this and to win is just everything. This is the perfect end to the perfect dream," she added.

Johnson, Marouli and Thomas will perform together on their Angels of the North live show tour in April 2024.