Lana Del Rey has released a cover of a John Denver classic.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter shared her version of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" on Friday.

Denver, who died at age 53 in 1997, released the original "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in 1971. The song is one of his most popular and has become synonymous with West Virginia.

Del Rey references Denver in her song "The Grants" from her album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Del Rey released Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March and a new single, "Say Yes to Heaven," in May.

The singer covered "Unchained Melody," a song performed by the Righteous Brothers and Elvis Presley , during the Christmas at Graceland special celebrating Presley on Wednesday.

Del Rey is nominated for five awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Did You Know.